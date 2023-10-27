Animal Song Satranga: Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate Karwa Chauth In New Track (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On Friday, the makers of Animal released a new track from the film Satranga. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna celebrating Karwa Chauth post-wedding. The song also explores a different shade of love!

The song is sung by Arijit Singh, and Satranga delves deep into the strains and differences that can test the bond of a couple played by Ranbir and Rashmika. The track also marks another collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ranbir.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by duo Siddharth and Garima, Satranga Re explores the more complex aspects of love. Previously, the makers had shared the film's first song titled Hua Main, which was sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam.

The song is titled Satranga in Hindi, Ney Veyrey in Telugu, Pogaadhe in Tamil, Nee Vere Njan in Malayalam, and Naa Bere Nee Bere in Kannada.

Starring Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and a talented ensemble.

Meanwhile, the film revolves around a troubled relationship between father and son, essayed by Anil and Ranbir respectively.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated to release on December 1, 2023 in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Animal will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.