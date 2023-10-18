WATCH: Plane Scene In Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Copied From Fifty Shades Of Grey? Netizens Think So |

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal released its first song Hua Main last week. The romantic anthem traces Ranbir and his leading lady Rashmika Mandanna’s journey to tying the knot. It starts with the two locking lips in front of their family and transitions to them boarding Ranbir’s private jet with him teaching Rashmika how to fly it. They eventually exchange garlands at a temple in the snow-clad region. Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, composed by Pritam and lyrics penned down by Manoj Muntashir.

As the song hit the viral note, a section of netizens pointed out that the plane scene is similar to the helicopter scene in the 2015 film Fifty Shades Of Grey starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Take a look.

One user wrote, “Bollywood is equal to Control + C.” “Fifty shades of copycat,” added another. “Sasta 50 Shades of Grey,” wrote another user.

Coming back to Animal, recently the makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Ranbir’s birthday. It showed a married Ranbir and Rashmika discussing children and Ranbir reacting harshly when she compared him to his father essayed by Anil Kapoor. The teaser then shows Ranbir’s troubled relationship with Anil as the former constantly gets slapped. Ranbir’s character is shown to be an innocent boy transforming into a fierce and rebellious man.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy, Animal also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)