 Dharmendra Shares Edited Video Of 'Innocent Son' Bobby Deol In Animal (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
After months of wait and hype, the teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal was released by the makers on September 28, on the occasion of its lead star Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. The film will feature actor Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.

While the teaser delved into Ranbir's character in the film, it only gave a glimpse into Bobby's character, and even with the 10-second segment, the actor won over the internet.

In the film, Bobby is set to feature in a never-seen-before avatar, and if the teaser is to go by, the actor's character will be as fierce as it gets.

Dharmendra on Bobby's character in Animal

On Monday, veteran actor Dharmendra too joined the bandwagon to laud his son Bobby for his menacing avatar in Animal.

He took to his Twitter handle to share an edited video of Bobby's scene in Animal teaser, which had the words, "Dec 1 ko theatre aane ka..." written on it.

Dharmendra captioned the video, "My innocent son in Animal…" and his post cracked up netizens, who found the tweet to be cute.

About Animal

Animal is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and he will be seen playing Ranbir's father.

From the looks of it, the film will trace the story of Ranbir in a bid to seek the ultimate validation from his father. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

The thriller promises action like never before with violence and bloodshed. Animal has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, and it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

