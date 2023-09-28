 Throwback: When Parineeti Chopra Shared Why Did She Opt Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThrowback: When Parineeti Chopra Shared Why Did She Opt Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal

Throwback: When Parineeti Chopra Shared Why Did She Opt Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal

The newly-wed actress was the first choice to play the lead that is now being essayed by Rashmika Mandanna

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

After months of prolonged wait, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were treated to the first glimpses of the upcoming film Animal, that will hit cinemas on December 1st, 2023. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, the film will witness a Pan-Indian release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In the run-up to the eventual release, fans will want to be glued into key trivia and information about the film's plot and it's characters. But, if you may recollect, when the movie was first announced during the pandemic in 2021, Parineeti Chopra was announced as the lead opposite Ranbir, the role that Rashmika will now be essaying.

Check out the announcement video below.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Postpone Honeymoon, Actress To Shift Her Base To Delhi: Report
article-image

But, when the film was about to go on the floors, Parineeti had to opt out of the film and instead, Rashmika, who was gaining nationwide popularity, post the mammoth success of Pushpa: The Rise was roped in to play Geetanjali in Animal.

In an interview to India Today during the promotions of her last release 'Code Name Tirangaa', the 35-year old actress who recently tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, spoke about her tough decision of choosing to opt out of the Vanga-directorial, because she wanted to sign Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra to star in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila', will miss out on 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor
article-image

ABOUT CHAMKILA

Based on the life of Punjab's youngest singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila, who was brutally assassinated by unidentified Sikh militants in March 1988, the film will feature music by A.R Rahman and will stream on Netflix in 2024.

Check out the announcement video below

ABOUT ANIMAL

From the rushes of the teaser that released on Ranbir birthday i.e September 28, the film promises to be a bloody revenge saga with a troubled father-son relationship dynamic at the centrestage.

Check out the teaser below.

Read Also
Animal Teaser: Bobby Deol Impresses Netizens With 'Deadly' Look As Villain Opposite Ranbir Kapoor
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Staff, Calls It 'Absolute...

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Staff, Calls It 'Absolute...

Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi Assures Of Taking Charge Of SRFTI, Asks Fans To Pray For His Welfare

Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi Assures Of Taking Charge Of SRFTI, Asks Fans To Pray For His Welfare

Tamil Actor Vishal Krishna Alleges CBFC For Corruption For Mark Antony's Hindi Version, Says Paid Rs...

Tamil Actor Vishal Krishna Alleges CBFC For Corruption For Mark Antony's Hindi Version, Says Paid Rs...

Badass: Second Single From Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Out Now

Badass: Second Single From Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Out Now

Video: Siddharth's Chithha Promotion Event Disrupted By Kannada Activists Over Cauvery Issue, Actor...

Video: Siddharth's Chithha Promotion Event Disrupted By Kannada Activists Over Cauvery Issue, Actor...