Throwback: When Parineeti Chopra Shared Why Did She Opt Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal

After months of prolonged wait, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were treated to the first glimpses of the upcoming film Animal, that will hit cinemas on December 1st, 2023. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, the film will witness a Pan-Indian release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In the run-up to the eventual release, fans will want to be glued into key trivia and information about the film's plot and it's characters. But, if you may recollect, when the movie was first announced during the pandemic in 2021, Parineeti Chopra was announced as the lead opposite Ranbir, the role that Rashmika will now be essaying.

Check out the announcement video below.

But, when the film was about to go on the floors, Parineeti had to opt out of the film and instead, Rashmika, who was gaining nationwide popularity, post the mammoth success of Pushpa: The Rise was roped in to play Geetanjali in Animal.

In an interview to India Today during the promotions of her last release 'Code Name Tirangaa', the 35-year old actress who recently tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, spoke about her tough decision of choosing to opt out of the Vanga-directorial, because she wanted to sign Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

ABOUT CHAMKILA

Based on the life of Punjab's youngest singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila, who was brutally assassinated by unidentified Sikh militants in March 1988, the film will feature music by A.R Rahman and will stream on Netflix in 2024.

Check out the announcement video below

ABOUT ANIMAL

From the rushes of the teaser that released on Ranbir birthday i.e September 28, the film promises to be a bloody revenge saga with a troubled father-son relationship dynamic at the centrestage.

Check out the teaser below.