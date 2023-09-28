Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Postpone Honeymoon, Actress To Shift Her Base To Delhi: Report

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday, in the presence of their close friends and relatives. Their wedding was a dreamy affair and several photos and videos of their big day have surfaced on social media.

After wrapping up the wedding festivities in Udaipur, the newlywed couple jetted off to Delhi. New bride Parineeti reportedly received a grand as well as warm welcome at her husband Raghav's in the national capital.

Several media reports stated that the couple will host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30 and later in Mumbai for Parineeti's film industry colleagues. However, they have postponed it due to shraddhs starting September 29.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav have decided to skip their honeymoon due to their respective work commitments. A report in Hindustan Times claimed that Parineeti will resume her work schedule as she had taken a long break for the wedding. The actress will next be seen on the big screens with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj. The film is scheduled to release on October 6.

The report also mentioned that Parineeti has decided to partially shift her base to Delhi and travel to Mumbai only for work.

On September 27, the couple issued their first official statement as husband and wife. They penned a note for those who congratulated and blessed them.

"Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we have been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts," their statement read.

The couple further added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful".

Among those who attended their wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, tennis star Sania Mirza and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)