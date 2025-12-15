'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh Bike On Mumbai Roads, Vows To Obey Traffic Rules

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother and actor Sohail Khan grabbed attention on social media after a viral video showed him riding his Rs 17 lakh bike on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai, without wearing a helmet, following which he faced backlash. Days later, the actor issued a statement on his Instagram handle, apologising and revealing that he sometimes feels claustrophobic, which is why he prefers not to wear a helmet.

Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet

He wrote, "I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic, but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too, at a slow pace and with my car following me."

Check it out:

Sohail Khan Vows To Obey Traffic Rules

Further, Sohail also vowed to obey all the traffic rules in the future, "I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet, so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities, and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry."

Sohail Khan Divorce

Sohail Khan, who was married to fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, announced their divorce after 24 years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 1998, officially divorced in 2022, and continue to co-parent their two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.