 'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh Bike On Mumbai Roads, Vows To Obey Traffic Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh Bike On Mumbai Roads, Vows To Obey Traffic Rules

'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh Bike On Mumbai Roads, Vows To Obey Traffic Rules

Sohail Khan faced backlash after a video of him riding his Rs 17 lakh bike in Mumbai's Bandra without a helmet went viral. Apologising on social media, he said, "I feel claustrophobic at times, but that’s no excuse." Sohail assured fans and traffic authorities that he will strictly follow all traffic rules and wear a helmet in the future.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother and actor Sohail Khan grabbed attention on social media after a viral video showed him riding his Rs 17 lakh bike on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai, without wearing a helmet, following which he faced backlash. Days later, the actor issued a statement on his Instagram handle, apologising and revealing that he sometimes feels claustrophobic, which is why he prefers not to wear a helmet.

Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet

He wrote, "I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic, but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too, at a slow pace and with my car following me."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh Bike On Mumbai Roads, Vows To Obey Traffic Rules
'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh Bike On Mumbai Roads, Vows To Obey Traffic Rules
India Unveils Properties Worth ₹29,000 Crore After Asking Taxpayers To Report Undisclosed Foreign Assets
India Unveils Properties Worth ₹29,000 Crore After Asking Taxpayers To Report Undisclosed Foreign Assets
UK Tightens Work Visa Rules, Indian Healthcare & IT Professionals Hit Hard
UK Tightens Work Visa Rules, Indian Healthcare & IT Professionals Hit Hard
Thick Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops To Zero In Pockets, AQI Nears 500; Flights Hit, CAQM Flags Road Dust Lapses
Thick Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops To Zero In Pockets, AQI Nears 500; Flights Hit, CAQM Flags Road Dust Lapses
Read Also
'She Is An Old Friend': Sohail Khan Rubbishes Dating Rumours After Video With Mystery Woman Goes...
article-image

Sohail Khan Vows To Obey Traffic Rules

Further, Sohail also vowed to obey all the traffic rules in the future, "I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet, so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities, and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry."

Read Also
Who Is Vikram Ahuja? All About Seema Sajdeh's Current Boyfriend With Whom She Was Engaged Before...
article-image

Sohail Khan Divorce

Sohail Khan, who was married to fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, announced their divorce after 24 years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 1998, officially divorced in 2022, and continue to co-parent their two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh...

'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh...

'I Am Bleeding': Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Goregaon, SHOCKING Video Shows Resident Hitting Him With...

'I Am Bleeding': Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Goregaon, SHOCKING Video Shows Resident Hitting Him With...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 14: Mihir & Noina's Cheating Reopens...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 14: Mihir & Noina's Cheating Reopens...

Messi Event Turns Awkward: Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Booed During Felicitation By CM Devendra...

Messi Event Turns Awkward: Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Booed During Felicitation By CM Devendra...

'Will Be Watching It Again': Adivi Sesh Praises Akshaye Khanna & Rakesh Bedi In Dhurandhar, Says...

'Will Be Watching It Again': Adivi Sesh Praises Akshaye Khanna & Rakesh Bedi In Dhurandhar, Says...