'She Is An Old Friend': Sohail Khan Rubbishes Dating Rumours After Video With Mystery Woman Goes Viral

Sohail Khan spotted with his old friend in Mumbai | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor and film producer Sohail Khan rubbished his dating rumours and revealed that the woman he was spotted with on Monday is just an 'old friend'. For those unversed, several pictures and videos of Sohail went viral in which they were seen zooming off in the same car. Soon after the visuals surfaced, netizens speculated that he has found love again after divorce with Seema Sajdeh.

However, Sohail later clarified that he is not dating anyone. "No, it is not true. She is just an old friend of mine," he told Hindustan Times while reacting to the rumours.

The rumours of Sohail's love life were fuelled by a paparazzi account on Instagram, which suggested that he was seen on a dinner date with his girlfriend. A video posted by Instant Bollywood showed the 53-year-old actor coming out of a Bandra restaurant with the woman and getting inside his car without interacting with the paparazzi.

It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Sohail khan with his Girlfriend were spotted post dinner date (sic)."

Sohail and Seema's divorce

Seema and Sohail tied the knot in 1998. In 2022, they filed for divorce and were living separately for a couple of years before that. They have two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan.

A few months back, Sohail, who was married to Seema, talked about his failed relationship and said that everything comes with an expiry date.

"Till when it lasts, and till when you’re happy together, keep the relationship going, don’t make it sour. Because that’s when negative feelings about the other person come into you. Everything comes with an expiry. (Whether) You buy a medicine, you buy a chocolate, or you call for food. When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on. Communication is the best thing," he had said.