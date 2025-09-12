 Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran, and Manoj Manchu, has hit the big screens today (September 12). It has received fantastic reviews from critics as well as the audience. The movie is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office, and it will easily surpass the day one collection of Tejja Sajja's last pan-India release, Hanuman.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Mirai Poster

Telugu film Mirai has hit the big screens today (September 12). The Teja Sajja starrer has got a pan-India release, and it has been dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi. The movie has received positive reviews, and the word of mouth is also very good.

As per early estimates, the movie on its day one is expected to collect around Rs. 10 crore at the box office. However, if there's a huge jump during the night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore.

Teja's last pan-India release Hanuman, had collected Rs. 8.05 crore on its day one, and Mirai will release surpass that amount. Hanuman had also done a good business in Hindi, and it is expected that Mirai's Hindi dubbed version will also get a good response.

Read Also
Mirai Trailer: 'Another Blockbuster Loading'; Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film Looks Grand, Leaves...
article-image

Mirai Budget

FPJ Shorts
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation
'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video
'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video
Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting
Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting
Mumbai News: Major Water Pipeline Burst Near Mantralaya Causes Water Disruption, Road Cave-In; Repair Work Underway, BEST Bus Routes Diverted
Mumbai News: Major Water Pipeline Burst Near Mantralaya Causes Water Disruption, Road Cave-In; Repair Work Underway, BEST Bus Routes Diverted

Mirai is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore, and it looks like in just a few days, the movie will surpass its budget at the box office.

While talking about the budget, Teja had told IANS, "If someone else had suggested that they would be able to make a film of this stature and class on this budget, I wouldn't have believed them. But the faith that I have in the technician and director Karthik Gattamneni made me believe him with my eyes closed. He is just a brilliant director and cinematographer."

Read Also
Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu...
article-image

Mirai Cast

Apart from Teja Sajja, Mirai also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. A lot of netizens have been praising Manoj Manchu's performance in the movie, and even Shriya has grabbed everyone's attention with her act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit...

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit...

Smriti Irani Recalls Family Laughing At Her Miss India Selection Call: Says Sister Said, 'You Don't...

Smriti Irani Recalls Family Laughing At Her Miss India Selection Call: Says Sister Said, 'You Don't...

'Just To Get Little Attention...': Akanksha Puri SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Claiming Abhishek Malhan...

'Just To Get Little Attention...': Akanksha Puri SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Claiming Abhishek Malhan...

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of...

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of...

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?