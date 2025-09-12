Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening

Mirai Poster

Telugu film Mirai has hit the big screens today (September 12). The Teja Sajja starrer has got a pan-India release, and it has been dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi. The movie has received positive reviews, and the word of mouth is also very good.

As per early estimates, the movie on its day one is expected to collect around Rs. 10 crore at the box office. However, if there's a huge jump during the night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore.

Teja's last pan-India release Hanuman, had collected Rs. 8.05 crore on its day one, and Mirai will release surpass that amount. Hanuman had also done a good business in Hindi, and it is expected that Mirai's Hindi dubbed version will also get a good response.

Mirai Budget

Mirai is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore, and it looks like in just a few days, the movie will surpass its budget at the box office.

While talking about the budget, Teja had told IANS, "If someone else had suggested that they would be able to make a film of this stature and class on this budget, I wouldn't have believed them. But the faith that I have in the technician and director Karthik Gattamneni made me believe him with my eyes closed. He is just a brilliant director and cinematographer."

Mirai Cast

Apart from Teja Sajja, Mirai also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. A lot of netizens have been praising Manoj Manchu's performance in the movie, and even Shriya has grabbed everyone's attention with her act.