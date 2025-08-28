 Mirai Trailer: 'Another Blockbuster Loading'; Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film Looks Grand, Leaves Netizens Impressed
Mirai Trailer: 'Another Blockbuster Loading'; Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film Looks Grand, Leaves Netizens Impressed

After Hanuman, now Teja Sajja is all set for his next pan-India film titled Mirai. It is a Telugu film but will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The trailer of the movie has been released, and it has left netizens impressed. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Mirai Trailer

After Hanuman, Teja Sajja is all set for his next pan-India movie. Titled Mirai, it is a Telugu film which will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version is being presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday, and it has received a fantastic response.

Mirai is a superhero film with a backdrop of mythology. The trailer keeps us hooked, and one thing that impresses us a lot is the VFX. The visual effects are simply amazing in the trailer. Apart from Teja, the movie also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.

Netizens are also very impressed with the trailer. A netizen tweeted, "#MiraiTrailer @Karthik_gatta Ramp 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Pure Goosebumps 🔥🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @tejasajja123 Bro @HeroManoj1 Anna looks 🔥 Best wishes from MASS Maharaj @RaviTeja_offl Anna fans ❤️ Blockbuster Kodtunam ❤️‍🔥 @peoplemediafcy #Mirai September 12 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Action and adventure film #MiraiTrailer aa visuals 🔥☠️ Aa cast 💯🔥 another blockbuster loading can't wait to see in theaters 🥵 @tejasajja123 annaa mee story selection versy level and karthik gattameni super direction 🔥💯 Wish you All the best #miraiteam @peoplemediafcy (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bollywood keeps crying over huge budgets, while the South films quietly raising the bar , delivering next level cinema with far smaller budgets and unmatched creativity .. HATS OFF! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Mirai Release Date

Mirai is slated to release on September 12, 2025. The original Telugu film will clash at the box office with Kishkindhapuri starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran.

Meanwhile, in Hindi, Mirai will be competing with films like Heer Express, Love in Vietnam, Ek Chatur Naar, and Jugnuma.

