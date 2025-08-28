 'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive

'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Akshay Oberoi who plays a pivotal role in Yash starrer Toxic. While talking to us, the actor spoke about the film, and he praised Yash a lot. Akshay said, "He is a one-man show; he doesn't need anyone. He will forge forward; you either join him or don't."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Oberoi / Yash

One film that moviegoers are eagerly waiting for is Toxic. The Geetu Mohandas directorial stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Akshay and spoke to him about the film and the Rocking Star Yash.

While talking about the film, Akshay said, "Toxic, what an experience to be on that movie! Geetu Mohandas, what a director! She has done Liar's Dice and Moothon, both movies I have seen and loved. I always wanted to work with her. Somehow this film landed in my lap, and I had the best of time doing it."

Akshay Oberoi Praises Yash

Further talking about Yash, Akshay said, "And of course, Rocking Star Yash, what a legend! You (anchor) were talking about self-confidence; there's nobody bigger than him in that way. He is a one-man show, he doesn't need anyone. He will forge forward; you either join him or don't. So, it is not that I just enjoyed the work, but I enjoyed meeting this superstar."

FPJ Shorts
Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement With Saaniya Chandok, Family Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement With Saaniya Chandok, Family Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Gigantic 800 Kg Modak Offered To Girgaoncha Raja, Recognised As World's BIggest Modak Made With Traditional Ingredients; VIDEO
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Gigantic 800 Kg Modak Offered To Girgaoncha Raja, Recognised As World's BIggest Modak Made With Traditional Ingredients; VIDEO
Read Also
KGF Makers DENY Rumours Claiming Yash Wasn't First Choice For Lead Role: 'Film Was Envisioned With...
article-image

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. It will be released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. After KGF Chapter 2, everyone has been eagerly waiting to watch Yash on the big screens, and it is expected that Toxic will take the box office by storm.

Read Also
'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...
article-image

Akshay Oberoi Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, apart from Toxic, Akshay will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive

'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive

'Paedophilia Is Not Music': Guru Randhawa SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' School Girl In New Song Azul;...

'Paedophilia Is Not Music': Guru Randhawa SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' School Girl In New Song Azul;...

Linkin Park To Perform In India For The First Time At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Know More

Linkin Park To Perform In India For The First Time At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Know More

Bradley Cooper Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; Anupam Kher Shares Deleted Scene From Silver Linings...

Bradley Cooper Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; Anupam Kher Shares Deleted Scene From Silver Linings...

Hridayapoorvam X (Twitter) Review: Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan Starrer Impresses Everyone; Netizens...

Hridayapoorvam X (Twitter) Review: Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan Starrer Impresses Everyone; Netizens...