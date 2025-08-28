'He Is A One-Man Show': Akshay Oberoi Can't Stop Praising His Toxic Co-Star Yash - Exclusive

Akshay Oberoi / Yash

One film that moviegoers are eagerly waiting for is Toxic. The Geetu Mohandas directorial stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Akshay and spoke to him about the film and the Rocking Star Yash.

While talking about the film, Akshay said, "Toxic, what an experience to be on that movie! Geetu Mohandas, what a director! She has done Liar's Dice and Moothon, both movies I have seen and loved. I always wanted to work with her. Somehow this film landed in my lap, and I had the best of time doing it."

Akshay Oberoi Praises Yash

Further talking about Yash, Akshay said, "And of course, Rocking Star Yash, what a legend! You (anchor) were talking about self-confidence; there's nobody bigger than him in that way. He is a one-man show, he doesn't need anyone. He will forge forward; you either join him or don't. So, it is not that I just enjoyed the work, but I enjoyed meeting this superstar."

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. It will be released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. After KGF Chapter 2, everyone has been eagerly waiting to watch Yash on the big screens, and it is expected that Toxic will take the box office by storm.

Akshay Oberoi Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, apart from Toxic, Akshay will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.