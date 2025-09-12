'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch Video

X: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, who is called a messiah, was one of the first celebrities to support and help the people of Punjab during the floods. The actor, on Friday, took to social media to share a video in which he revealed that he visited a few flood-affected villages in Punjab. Sonu captioned the video as, "Mera Punjab."

In the video Sonu said, "Aaj hum subah se kayi gaav mein ghum chuke hai aur jab parivaron ke ghar mein jaate hai toh woh hame khaana dene ki baat karte hai, woh hame bolte hai ke chai piyenge, doodh piyenge. (Today visited a few villages since morning and whenever we go to people's houses, they talk about giving us food, they ask us if we will drink tea and milk)."

He added, "Socho jo kisaan yeh roti hum logo ko deta hai, poore desh ko deta hai, woh kisaan ki jo faslen hai woh iss paani ke neeche hai. Yeh paani toh behjayega, kam hojayega, lekin unki jo zaroratein hai woh aur badhegi. Toh hame jodke inko wapas khada karna hai, aur iss roti ka ko karz hai hamare upar usse hame milke chukana hai (Think about it, the farmer who gives us this roti, gives it to the whole country, the farmer's crops are under this water. This water will be drained; it will reduce, but their needs will increase. So together we have to bring them back. We have a debt of this roti, we have to repay it together)."

Sonu has been in Punjab for the past many days helping people. His videos and pictures have gone viral on social media. Many other actors like Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and others have done their bit for the people affected due to floods.