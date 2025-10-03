'Arrogant, Rude': Hema Malini Criticised For Refusing To Pose With Fan During Navratri Event In UP; Video Goes Viral

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini recently attended a Navratri event in Uttar Pradesh and several pictures and videos of the actor-politician have surfaced on social media platforms. However, what caught everyone's attention was Hema getting irked when a woman came close to her for a selfie. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens also criticised the actress for her reaction.

It looks like Hema Malini was the chief guest at the event, and during the proceedings, a girl approached her and started recording a video. She came very close and insisted that Hema Malini look into her phone's camera. The actress glanced at the camera but quickly looked away.

Netizens were not impressed with her reaction, with many commenting that she could have at least smiled. The same girl later shared more videos on Instagram, showing Hema Malini appearing completely disinterested throughout the event.

Several viewers remarked that if she wasn’t interested, she shouldn’t have attended the event at all.

In other videos from the same event, the actress was also seen addressing the audience. She opted for a red saree for the function.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens slammed the actress-politician for her not so polite gesture towards the woman.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "I really wonder why people have to go behind these celebrities , just enjoy their entertainment on the TV , they don’t even care about you. You are so precious you do not need any promotion … this is just my thought."

Another wrote, "Itna ghamand hai... Rekha ji is the best."

"Why does Hema Malini accept public invitations when she has so many issues with clicking pictures with fans," read another comment.

"These people have so much attitude better take a photo with your mother there is no Big celebrity than your parents in this world i hope you understand," criticised another user.

A section of users also defended the veteran actress and said that the girl should have taken permission before recording a video. "She might be uncomfortable when camera is too close to her face since she’s aging 😢 ppl need to realize and not take it personally," wrote a user.

Actress Sunita Rajwar also supported Hema Malini. She wrote in the comments section, "Why do people want to get clicked like this with no respect and response…actor is a human like you don’t do this to yourself."

Here's how others reacted:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini is serving as the Member of Parliament from Mathura. On the film front, she was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi which released in 2020.

Often hailed as Bollywood’s "Dream Girl," Hema Malini rose to prominence as one of the most celebrated actresses of the 1970s and 1980s.