 Punjab Floods 2025: Raj Kundra Reveals 1st Day Worldwide Collection Of His Film Mehar Will Be Donated To Victims - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPunjab Floods 2025: Raj Kundra Reveals 1st Day Worldwide Collection Of His Film Mehar Will Be Donated To Victims - Watch

Punjab Floods 2025: Raj Kundra Reveals 1st Day Worldwide Collection Of His Film Mehar Will Be Donated To Victims - Watch

Raj Kundra starrer Mehar is slated to release on September 5, 2025. On Thursday, September 4, the actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed that the first day worldwide collection of his movie will be donated to the victims of the Punjab floods. He posted, "This isn’t just a release… it’s relief. Day 1 worldwide collections are ALL for Punjab flood support (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra made his acting debut with the Bollywood film UT69, which was based on the days he spent in jail. Now, he is all set for his second big screen outing as an actor and will be making his Punjabi film debut with the movie Mehar. It is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025, and on Thursday, September 4, Raj took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed that the first day worldwide collection of Mehar will be donated to the victims of the Punjab Floods.

He captioned the video as, "Tomorrow MEHAR hits cinemas worldwide! But this isn’t just a release… it’s relief. Day 1 worldwide collections are ALL for Punjab flood support 🙏 Be part of sewa, be part of history (sic)." Watch the video below...

Read Also
Raj Kundra REACTS To Trolls Calling His Kidney Donation Offer To Premanand Maharaj As 'PR Stunt':...
article-image

Netizens React To Raj Kundra's Video

Well, netizens are praising Raj for his gesture. A netizen commented on the video, "You are such a beautiful person.. Great that the world gets to know about you more.. God bless you and your family (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Jawage dekhan koi gal e nahi brother (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Two Minor Girls Missing From Sainik Chawl Area In Kalyan; Police Launch Probe
Thane: Two Minor Girls Missing From Sainik Chawl Area In Kalyan; Police Launch Probe
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang

One more netizen commented, "I wish you lots and lots of luck sir ❤️you gonna smash it ! Will never forget the help (sic)." Check out the comments below...

PM

Mehar is directed by Rakesh Mehta, and it also stars Geeta Basra in the lead role. The actress is going to make her acting comeback after a long gap.

Read Also
'Meat & Alcohol Have Polluted Raj Kundra's Kidney': Falahari Baba Writes To Premanand Maharaj,...
article-image

Geeta Basra On Making Acting Comeback

While talking about her comeback, Geeta said, “When Mehar came to me, I just couldn’t say no. It’s such a deep and meaningful story, with a powerful message that speaks directly to the heart."

“As an artist, you wait for a film that resonates with you on every level – and Mehar is exactly that. It’s a blessing to be part of something that I know will connect with families everywhere,” she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRP Report Week 34: Anupamaa Continues To Be At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 At Second...

TRP Report Week 34: Anupamaa Continues To Be At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 At Second...

Did Vijay Deverakonda Silence His Critic? Content Creator Claims His Instagram Video Was Taken Down...

Did Vijay Deverakonda Silence His Critic? Content Creator Claims His Instagram Video Was Taken Down...

Coolie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer

Coolie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer

Punjab Floods 2025: Raj Kundra Reveals 1st Day Worldwide Collection Of His Film Mehar Will Be...

Punjab Floods 2025: Raj Kundra Reveals 1st Day Worldwide Collection Of His Film Mehar Will Be...

Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-Out To Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi

Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-Out To Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi