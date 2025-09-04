Punjab Floods 2025: Raj Kundra Reveals 1st Day Worldwide Collection Of His Film Mehar Will Be Donated To Victims - Watch

Instagram: Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra made his acting debut with the Bollywood film UT69, which was based on the days he spent in jail. Now, he is all set for his second big screen outing as an actor and will be making his Punjabi film debut with the movie Mehar. It is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025, and on Thursday, September 4, Raj took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed that the first day worldwide collection of Mehar will be donated to the victims of the Punjab Floods.

He captioned the video as, "Tomorrow MEHAR hits cinemas worldwide! But this isn’t just a release… it’s relief. Day 1 worldwide collections are ALL for Punjab flood support 🙏 Be part of sewa, be part of history (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Raj Kundra's Video

Well, netizens are praising Raj for his gesture. A netizen commented on the video, "You are such a beautiful person.. Great that the world gets to know about you more.. God bless you and your family (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Jawage dekhan koi gal e nahi brother (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I wish you lots and lots of luck sir ❤️you gonna smash it ! Will never forget the help (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Mehar is directed by Rakesh Mehta, and it also stars Geeta Basra in the lead role. The actress is going to make her acting comeback after a long gap.

Geeta Basra On Making Acting Comeback

While talking about her comeback, Geeta said, “When Mehar came to me, I just couldn’t say no. It’s such a deep and meaningful story, with a powerful message that speaks directly to the heart."

“As an artist, you wait for a film that resonates with you on every level – and Mehar is exactly that. It’s a blessing to be part of something that I know will connect with families everywhere,” she added.