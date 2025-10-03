'Arijit Singh Is Into Ganja, I'm Into...': Zubeen Garg's Interview Resurfaces After His Death, Singer Had Also Said He Finds Mumbai 'Chaotic' - VIDEO

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg had once shared a glimpse into his friendship with Bollywood's music sensation Arijit Singh and a video of the same has resurfaced following his tragic death. The two were known to share a close bond, often aware of each other’s personal quirks and habits.

During a podcast interview, Zubeen revealed how he enjoyed his drinks, while Arijit had a different preference. "He is like my brother. He is into Ganja. I am into drinks," Zubeen had said.

He added a humourous analogy to describe their contrasting choices. "I am into Navy. He is into Air Force. He always says that 'Dada, tumi Air Force ae cholse aasho'. No, because, I hate dhuaan."

During the podcast, Zubeen had also said that he doesn't like Mumbai because it is 'chaotic'. Check out the now-check video here:

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen passed away on September 19 while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore. Initial reports had suggested a scuba diving accident, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later clarified that he suffered a seizure during his second swim, despite wearing a life jacket earlier in the day.

He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2:30 pm on September 19. His body was brought back to Assam and cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

CID investigates Zubeen Garg's death

The CID arrested musician Sekharjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on October 2 in connection with Zubeen's death case.

Sekharjyoti, a close associate of Zubeen who was reportedly present on the yacht during the fateful incident, was taken into custody after a second round of questioning. Amritprava, said to have coordinated aspects of Zubeen’s foreign engagements, was also arrested following fresh evidence unearthed by investigators.

So far, four people have been arrested by in connection with the case. A few days back, CID nabbed Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival which Zubeen was supposed to attend and the singer's long-time manager Siddartha Sharma.

Officials have maintained that all arrests have been made on the basis of "concrete leads" and further questioning is underway.