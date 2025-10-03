'Countless Battles, Endless Hope': Rhea Chakraborty Gets Emotional On Receiving Her Passport After 5 Years In Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has finally received her passport after five years, following the Bombay High Court's prder to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return it permanently. The court granted her plea to relax a bail condition imposed in the 2020 drugs case linked to her then-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea Chakraborty Receives Her Passport After 5 Years

On Friday, October 3, Rhea shared a photo of her passport on Instagram, proudly flaunting it and accompanying it with an emotional note. She wrote, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! Satyameva Jayate."

Check it out:

After Rhea’s post, several of her industry friends, including Amrita Rao, Vikrant Massey, Elvish Yadav, Anusha Dandekar, Karishma Tanna, Aditya Seal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shibani Dandekar, sent love and support in the comments section.

Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty, also posted his passport with the caption, "62 months later. Satyameva Jayate."

The NCB had seized Chakraborty’s passport in connection with a drugs case linked Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale ordered its restoration, stating there was no reason to doubt the actress' intentions.

Her counsel, advocate Ayaz Khan, sought deletion of these conditions, pointing out that she had scrupulously followed all bail requirements for the past four years and never violated any.

He argued that as an actor she often needs to travel overseas for auditions, shooting schedules and meetings, and the process of seeking permission for each trip caused “tremendous delay,” resulting in the loss of work. He also stressed that similar relaxations had already been granted to eight other co-accused.