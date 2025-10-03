Grammy-Winning Singer Tyla Set For India Debut In 2025: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Info For Mumbai Show

South African singer Tyla, the first-ever winner of the Best African Music Performance GRAMMY Award, is set to make her much-awaited India debut this year. She will light up the stage in Mumbai at the new edition of the Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF), happening this December.

Tyla Expresses Excitement About Her India Debut

Thrilled about her India debut, Tyla shared, "I'm thrilled to be part of the Indian Sneaker Festival. It's incredible to see such a vibrant landscape dedicated to sneaker and street culture in India. I look forward to connecting with all my fans in India for the very first time."

As part of the two-day festivities, festival-goers will be treated to electrifying performances from headliners including Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation Tyla, American rap superstar and cultural innovator Lil Yachty, Belgian techno queen Charlotte de Witte, and superstar DJ-producer Alok.

Check out the announcement:

Date & Venue

Tyla is set to perform in Mumbai at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. The Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) will take place on December 6 and 7, though the exact date of her performance is yet to be announced.

Ticket Information

The early bird tickets for the Indian Sneaker Festival are now live on BookMyShow. The General Early Bird ticket is priced at Rs 3,999, and with booking fees, the total comes to Rs 4,329. These tickets allow two-day entry and give access to shopping brands, music stages, and photo and content zones.

The Fan Pit Early Bird ticket costs Rs 6,999, and with booking fees, the total is Rs 7,577. These tickets also cover two days and include access to exclusive fan pit zones, dedicated bars, a frontline view of the main stage, and valet parking.

The Lounge Early Bird ticket is priced at Rs 16,999, with a total of Rs18,403 including booking fees. These premium tickets provide two-day access, an elevated stage view, dedicated WiFi, and a premium Lounge bar. They also include a festival kit delivered to your home, free valet parking, fast-track entry, and access to VIP experience zones.