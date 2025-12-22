 Salman Khan Flaunts His Muscles, Wishes To Look The Same When He Turns 60; Fans Say, 'Ageing Like Fine Wine'
Salman Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27, 2025. On Monday, he took to X (Twitter) to share a few pictures from the gym in which he is seen flaunting his muscles. The actor in the caption has written that he wishes to look the same when he turns 60.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan | X

Salman shared a few pictures, and wrote, "I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now.. (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Salman Khan Fans React To His Pictures

Reacting to the pictures, a fan tweeted, "Not aging. Just upgrading. 🔥 Meanwhile me at 35: Back pain enters the chat (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Ageing like fine wine… but with biceps that can bench-press time itself (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhai proving age is just a number! This physique at 59... Imagine 60 with Battle of Galwan teaser launch! Explosion loading! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia...
Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's Birthday?

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, and according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser of the film will be released on the superstar's 60th birthday.

A source told the portal, “The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It’ll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up.”

The source further revealed that before the teaser, the makers have planned to release a couple of posters of the film. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report
Battle Of Galwan Cast

Apart from Salman, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. Actors like Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj will be seen in pivotal roles.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

The makers of Battle Of Galwan have not yet officially announced the release date of the film. So, let's see if with the teaser, the release date will be announced or not.

