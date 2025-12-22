Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Stebin Ben In January 2026 In Udaipur, Mumbai Reception Planned For Celebs: Report

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, is set to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in January 2026. While the couple, who have always maintained that they are close friends, are yet to make an official announcement, recent reports suggest their wedding festivities will be spread over three days, on January 9, 10 and 11, with the main ceremony scheduled for January 11.

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's Wedding To Be Largely Intimate

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a private yet lavish affair attended by close friends and family, with limited presence from the film and music industry, keeping the celebrations largely intimate. "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering," added the report.

Mumbai Reception Planned For Celebrities

Only a few close industry names are expected to attend Nupur's wedding in Udaipur, while most members of the entertainment fraternity will give it a miss. The couple is reportedly planning a separate reception for industry colleagues in Mumbai, scheduled to take place on January 13.

When Stebin Ben He Was Single

In October this year, the singer was asked about his relationship with Nupur. He told Hindustan Times that he was single, as he has not yet announced any relationship officially.

Reacting to the rumours, Stebin said that in the industry, people always need something to talk about, so he doesn’t really care. He added that he is okay with people discussing him as long as it’s positive and not harming his image or reputation.