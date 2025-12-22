Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga & Vasuki Dham

By: Sachin T | December 22, 2025

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham to seek blessings

She took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her religious visit

The actress-turned-politician revealed in the caption that this is her 9th Jyotirlinga darshan

Kangana also stated that she is determined to complete all 12 Jyotirlinga darshan before December ends

In the visuals, Kangana is seen performing rituals and puja inside the temple along with the priests

She also waved at the crowd outside the temple

In one of the photos, the actress is seen performing aarti outside the temple

Kangana often shares photos and videos of her temple visits and other religious and spiritual activities on social media

Thanks For Reading!

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking In Royal Blue Velvet Saree & Backless Blouse
Find out More