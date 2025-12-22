 MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'

Splitsvilla Season 16 is all set to premiere on January 9, 2026, featuring a fresh set of singles competing to find their perfect match. The show’s finale shoot has reportedly wrapped, sparking excitement among fans.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Splitsvilla Season 16 | Instagram

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 is all set to premiere on January 9, 2026. The new season is set to bring another set of singles, who will compete each other to find their perfect match by the end of the season. Splitsvilla Season 16 has reportedly wrapped its shooting of the finale episode and is all set for the post-production developments.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Shooting is done!!" uploading the picture of Splitsvilla from he set of grand Finale. The user further added, "Saw this on Karan's story and got really excited..Just a few more days and then we'll have people here in this community fighting over their favs lmao (sic)." Commenting in the thread, a user wrote, "Gullu won yall (sic)." Another reacted, "Omggg cant wait to fight with everyone about some contestant and then they end up being the bad guy."

Read Also
Splitsvilla Season 16 First Couple Revealed Already? Netizens Call Spoilers 'Annoying' Ahead Of...
article-image
Shooting is done!!
byu/shingshong4 insplitsvillaMTV

After completing the shooting of Splitsvilla X6, host Karan Kundrra was seen on the set of Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Karan is all set to host Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunny Leone. So far, the confirmed contestants for the new season include Kushal Tanwar and Shubhangi Jaiswal. Rumoured participants who might join the show are Yogesh Rawat, Simran Behl, Himanshu Arora, Devanshi Doshi, and Anushka Ghosh. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement to know the final lineup.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop

2 days ago, Urfi Javed uploaded a clip where Karan alongside Mia Sharma, Urfi, and Sunny were seen dancing to famous Dhurandhar song 'FA9LA.' urfi captioned the post, "Bringing to you lots of Pyar and Paisa only on @jiohotstar @mtvsplitsvilla from 9th January 2026 (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By...

Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By...

Salman Khan Flaunts His Muscles, Wishes To Look The Same When He Turns 60; Fans Say, 'Ageing Like...

Salman Khan Flaunts His Muscles, Wishes To Look The Same When He Turns 60; Fans Say, 'Ageing Like...

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'

Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Stebin Ben In January 2026 In Udaipur, Mumbai Reception...

Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Stebin Ben In January 2026 In Udaipur, Mumbai Reception...

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga & Vasuki Dham

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga & Vasuki Dham