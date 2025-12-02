 Splitsvilla Season 16 First Couple Revealed Already? Netizens Call Spoilers 'Annoying' Ahead Of Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone's Show Premiere
Splitsvilla Season 16 First Couple Revealed Already? Netizens Call Spoilers 'Annoying' Ahead Of Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone's Show Premiere

Splitsvilla Season 16 is set to release in December 2025, with shooting currently underway at Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Ahead of the release of the dating show, there are already rumors about the first ideal match. Check below who's it:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Splitsvilla Season 16 is slated to release in December 2025, though the exact premiere date is yet to be announced. Still, even before the show hits screens, rumours are already circulating about who will become the first ideal match of the season.

A user took to a Reddit thread titled "First ideal match of splitsvilla 16" to claim that Gullu (Kusha Tanwar) and Asmita Adhikari will be the alleged first ideal match of the show. However, these remain mere rumours, and there is no confirmation about whether there is any truth to them.

After hearing the rumour, a user commented, "These spoilers are so annoying, show Shuru toh hone do for god sake." Another claimed, "These spoilers are so annoying, show Shuru toh hone do for god sake."

Splitsvilla Season 1: Who Are Confirmed Contestants?

According to reports, Splitsvilla Season 16 will feature contestants Kushal Tanwar, Yogesh Rawat, Simran Behl, and Himanshu Arora, among others, competing for love and fame on the show. The shooting for the new season is currently underway at Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, having started on November 11, 2025. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement to know the release date of Splitsvilla Season 16.

Kushal Tanwar has a devoted fan base due to his endearing demeanor and is well-known for his roles in web series. Yogesh Rawat is a rising model and social media influencer who has been featured in various fashion ads. Simran Behl has built a name for herself through television acting and dance performances, while Himanshu Arora is a fitness enthusiast and content developer with a developing online following. They contribute a variety of skills, charm, and vitality to the upcoming season of Splitsvilla.

