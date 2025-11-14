Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show

Splitsvilla Season 16 | Instagram

Splitsvilla Season 16 has begun shooting, and this time the reality TV show is being filmed in Chennai. The contestants are reportedly staying at the Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram. With the filming location now revealed, fans have also started sharing a few inside pictures from the sets.

A Reddit user posted a thread titled "Dome look", giving viewers a first glimpse of the Splitsvilla Season 16 dome session. The dome features a large heart shape at the centre, with several platforms positioned around it. It also includes two huge chairs, allegedly meant for either the hosts or the contestants. The entire dome is decorated in shades of purple and pink.

Seeing the first dome look picture of Splitsvilla X6, a user commented, "I think this year they have king and queen concept." Another agreed but added, "King and Queen plus oracle that's amazing but dome gives dark vibes." However, this image is not an officially approved one.

Who Was Splitsvilla Season 15 Winner?

Splitsvilla Season 15 aired on March 30, 2024. In the last season, Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi became the winner of the season. The winner were seen lovey dovey posts about each other for around 6 months. The duo then parted ways.

Talking about the breakup, Jashwanth said to ETimes, "We decided to part ways because, over time, I felt the balance in our relationship shifting. I realized that a relationship thrives when both people are equally invested, and somewhere along the way, that connection didn’t feel the same (sic)."

Putting a full stop to the cheating allegations, Jahwanth said to the outlet, "People are jumping to conclusions, stating that I’ve been unfaithful or that I didn’t give the relationship a chance, but that’s far from the truth."

Season 15 was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. But this season, fans will see Sunny Leone as the host along with Karan Kundrra.