Where Is Splitsvilla 16 Being Filmed? Here's a Look At Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone’s Reality Show Shooting Location

Splitsvilla Season 16’s final confirmed contestant list has not yet been released. However, there is speculation that Roadies winner Kushal Tanwar will be joining the show along with Shubhangi Jaiswal. Officially titled Splitsvilla X6, the season will be hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone. Ahead of its release, the shooting location of Splitsvilla X6 has been revealed to fans.

A Reddit user revealed the location of the upcoming season. According to reports, Splitsvilla Season 16 is being shot at the Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Filming for Splitsvilla X6 began on 11 November 2025. The reality show is expected to premiere a few days after wrapping up production. 3 days ago, a user commented in the thread, "Yess crew, sunny has already reached. Karan on the way (sic)." Another user confirmed the location, "Yes Chennai is the location. Just saw Sunny’s snap she reached Chennai for SV shoot (sic)."

Splitsvilla X6 Contestant: Who Is Shubhangi Jaiswal?

Shubhangi Jaiswal was one of the contestants on MTV Roadies Double Cross. She was part of Gang Elvish and was known for consistently contributing to the team. She was also the second runner-up in India’s Got Talent Season 9. At the time, she was part of the popular dance group named ‘Bomb Fire’. Shubhangi Jaiswal is also the co-founder of The Wide Room, an indoor studio. In addition, she serves as the brand ambassador for Pulseit Fitness.

Splitsvilla X6 Contestant: Who Is Kushal Tanwar?

Kushal Tanwar is a content creator, popularly known as Gullu or Guullu Boxer. He was the winner of MTV Roadies XX (Double Cross).

Kushal Tanwar is often seen posting fitness and funny content with other social media influencers. He did Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune, hoping that he will be a chef. But, his fate had soemthing else planned for him.