 'Aaj Se Bigg Boss 19 Dekhna Band': Netizens React As Mridul Tiwari's Team Addresses Mid-Week Eviction Rumours
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari's team took to various social media platforms to address the ongoing rumours of the influencer's eviction in today's episode. As the post was made, the internet was flooded with the #BoycottBiggBoss trend. Reports also suggest that Shehbaz Badesha will be made the new captain

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (The Mridul)

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari's team has taken to social media to address ongoing rumours regarding his eviction. Several reports on social media suggested that Mridul would be evicted in today's episode (Wednesday, November 12). Responding to this, it appears the influencer's team left it to fans to speculate what will happen post his elimination.

From Mridul's official social media pages, it was posted, "Social media par kuch news chal rhi hai. Aaj shaam ko Bigg Boss kaa episode aa jayegaa agr Mridul Bhai ke sath galat hua to........?" The team left the sentence incomplete for fans to finish.

Boycott Bigg Boss Trends Online

As Mridul's team left the sentence unfinished, many fans responded with the hashtag #BoycottBiggBoss. An angry fan wrote on X, "#MridulTiwari #boycottbigboss kyunki ye social media walo ka sach jante h isliye #SalmanKhan ne aisa kiya."

Another commented, "Agar eviction hua to inko pata chalega ke TRP ki lanka lag gyee."

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode

In today's episode, viewers will witness another shocking twist. Farrhana appears to have a change of heart. Showing his softer side, Farrhana tells Kunickaa, "Aapki ek cheez mere dil ko chu gayi." This leaves Kunickaa blushing, with the duo later sharing a sweet hugging moment.

Additionally, Amaal opens up about his unfulfilled dream of becoming a cricketer. He discusses his flop movies, his struggles trying to become an assistant, and being rejected by music composers. He also mentions visiting New Zealand to refresh his mind. Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More jokingly comment, "Amiron ki life..."

There are also reports about captaincy chaos happening in the upcoming episode. As per BB Tak, Gaurav Khanna will be made the captain of the house. However, his captaincy will be only for an hour because of the chaos created. It is reported that Shehbaz Badesha will become the next captain of the house.

Watch new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar from 9 pm onwards, Monday to Sunday.

