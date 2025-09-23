Sunburn Festival 2025: French DJ David Guetta Announced As FIRST Headliner In Mumbai, Promising Biggest Edition Yet

Photo Via Instagram

Sunburn Festival, hailed as Asia's largest electronic dance music (EDM) event, is moving its flagship edition from Goa to Mumbai this year for a three-day celebration from December 19 to 21, with global dance music icon and two-time Grammy Award winner David Guetta revealed as the first headliner, promising the festival’s biggest, boldest, and most unforgettable edition yet.

DJ David Guetta Announced As First Headliner

At the festival, David arrives with his MONOLITH tour. However, this is not his first Sunburn rodeo. From closing Sunburn 2015 with the unforgettable anthem, Titanium, to his #Guetta4Good charity tour in 2017 raising funds for underprivileged children, to countless anthems that have been the soundtrack to nights across India, his bond with our fans runs deep.

Guetta last performed in India during his 2017 tour, with shows in Mumbai and Delhi on January 15, 2017, and also in Hyderabad on January 14, 2017

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, "Sunburn has always been about creating world-class music moments in India and David Guetta embodies that vision perfectly. His association with us reflects how the festival has grown into one of Asia’s biggest stages for global talent. Kicking off this edition with him sets the tone of unmatched energy, global calibre and experiences that truly connect India to the world, and this is just the start of what’s coming next."

Sunburn Festival 2025 Tickets

Tickets for Sunburn Festival 2025 are now live on BookMyShow, starting at ₹7,000 for access to all three days (December 19–21), while Early Bird VIP Fest P1 passes are priced at ₹12,000, granting three-day access to the Main Stage Area.

Early Bird Fanpit Fest P1 tickets are priced at ₹18,000, offering access to a customised AC chill zone, premium F&B service, dedicated backstage entry, bars, and air-conditioned restrooms. The most premium option, the Reflection Lounge EB-Fest, is priced at ₹50,000 and includes unlimited food, elevated viewing platforms, and exclusive access to the Reflection Lounge.