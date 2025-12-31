 'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her & Suryakumar Yadav
Actress Khushi Mukherjee made it to headlines recently, as she claimed that Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav used to message her a lot. However, now she has clarified that they used to talk as friends, and there was nothing 'romantic' between them.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav / Khushi Mukherjee |

Actress Khushi Mukherjee's statement about Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav messaging her went viral on social media. Many people also trolled the actress for it. However, she has now clarified that there was nothing romantic between them.

In an interview with NDTV, when Khushi was asked about it, she said, "Can't we talk as friends?" The actress clarified that there was no 'romantic relationship' between them, and her statement was misunderstood and blown out of proportion.

Khushi revealed that even though she used to speak with Yadav as a friend earlier, they are not in touch anymore. The actress also stated that she has not spoken to him about this controversy. She wished Team India and Yadav for the upcoming World Cup.

'He Used To Message Me A lot': Khushi Mukherjee

At the red carpet of an event, when Khushi was asked which cricketer she likes, and she would like to date, the actress said, "I don't want to date any cricketer. There were so many cricketers after me. I think, who is that cricketer? Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot."

The video and Khushi's statement went viral, and netizens started trolling her.

article-image

Who Is Khushi Mukherjee?

Khushi is an actress and has featured in a few Telugu and Hindi movies. She was also a part of reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3, and played a pivotal role in the TV show Baalveer Returns. The actress has also been a part of a few OTT series.

But, this year, she has been grabbing everyone's attention with her bold outfits. Her paparazzi videos went viral on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav Visits Tirumala Temple

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, on the festival of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Yadav, along with his wife, visited Tirumala Temple. His videos from there have gone viral on social media.

Suryakumar has not yet spoken about Khushi's statement.

