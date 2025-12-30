'Surya Kumar Yadav Used To Message Me A Lot': Actress Khushi Mukherjee Makes BIG Claims - Watch Video

Surya Kumar Yadav / Khushi Mukherjee | Instagram

Actress Khushi Mukherjee made it to the headlines this year because of the bold outfits that she wore at public places. Her videos went viral, and she was trolled a lot. Now, the actress has made it to the headlines once again because of her statement. Recently, at the red carpet of an event, she claimed that Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav used to message her a lot.

At the red carpet, when Khushi was asked which cricketer she likes, and she would like to date, the actress said, "I don't want to date any cricketer. There were so many cricketers after me. I think, who is that cricketer? Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot."

"But, shayad abhi hamari zyada baat chit nahi hoti hai. I don't like to like associated (with anyone), and I don't like any link-ups," she further said.

Netizens React To Khushi Mukherjee's Statement

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Khushi's statement about Surya Kumar Yadav messaging her. A netizen commented, "Must be some one from surya’s fake ID (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Yes i Know wo mere office ka ek Yadav bhai hai security wo karta tha message (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Surya inko msg karega itne bure din nhi aaye surya ke (sic)."

We wonder what Surya has to say about Khushi's claims that he used to message her a lot.

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Yadav is married to Devisha Shetty, and they had tied the knot in 2016.