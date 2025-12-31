 Music composer Santhosh Narayanan Calls Out Dangerous Crime & Substance Abuse In Chennai After Worker Assault In Tiruttani
Music composer Santhosh Narayanan flagged rising crime, substance abuse and racism in parts of Chennai after four juveniles assaulted an Odisha youth on a train to Tiruttani. The accused, school dropouts, were held under the Juvenile Justice Act. Narayanan cited personal experiences, warning that drug-fuelled violence has made daily life unsafe.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Music composer Santhosh Narayanan Calls Out Dangerous Crime & Substance Abuse In Chennai After Worker Assault In Tiruttani | X @Music_Santhosh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The recent attack on a youth aboard a train travelling from Chennai to Tiruttani has caused shock and anger among the public.

The incident has once again raised concerns about safety, drug abuse, and violence involving young people. Amid this uproar, music composer Santhosh Narayanan spoke about the "dangerous" situation he claims to have witnessed in parts of Chennai.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident took place on December 27 near the Old Railway Quarters in Tiruttani. Four juveniles attacked a youth from Odisha using sickles and recorded the assault on video. The police said the accused are school dropouts and have been taken into custody under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Sharing his own experience of living in a troubled area, Narayanan alleged how "substance" abuse and crime have become common around him. Taking to his X account, the composer described the daily fear faced by ordinary people and workers.

"I have lived in an area in Chennai for the past decade where it is absolutely top-tier dangerous, especially at night, with hooligans and criminals who are mostly high on substances. Many innocent construction worker friends at my studio site were attacked several times recently. One such criminal who was apprehended was just laughing without any pain when the police lathi-charged him, as he was stoned beyond limits," wrote Narayanan.

Narayanan also spoke about "hate" and "racism" targeting people from other states.

"Moreover, most of these attackers are proud racists and blanket hate/attack people from other states. It is high time we acknowledge that many local political factions and several 'caste-based' groups come running to support these mostly young boys, who end up ruining many lives along with their own," he said.

"Can we please accept the realities of these incidents and act more realistically to save so many victims? The lines between glorified violence on screen and real incidents, such as the recent one, have really started blurring, and it is high time we act responsibly. Me included," he added.

Meanwhile, all four juveniles were traced and caught on December 28 using the viral video and tips from the public.

