Dakota Johnson, 36, Dating 24-Year-Old Singer Tucker Pillsbury Months After Breakup With Chris Martin; Couple's Date Night Photo Surfaces

Actress Dakota Johnson appears to be turning a new page in her personal life following her highly publicised split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Months after ending their long-term relationship, the Materialists actress has now been spotted spending time with a much younger rapper-singer.

Dakota, 36, and Chris, 48, quietly went their separate ways earlier this year after nearly eight years together. The former couple, who were also engaged, reportedly decided to part ways amicably. While neither publicly addressed the breakup in detail, multiple reports suggested that differences related to their age gap and life stages played a role in their decision to end the relationship.

Since the split, both have seemingly moved on. In October, speculation emerged that Martin had grown close to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, further confirming that the chapter had fully closed. Now, Dakota's own dating life has become the subject of fresh buzz after new photos surfaced online.

According to images obtained by TMZ, Dakota was recently seen getting cosy with singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. The 24-year-old musician is over a decade younger than the actress, marking a notable shift from her previous relationship and placing the age-gap discussion back in the spotlight - this time in reverse.

Tucker Pillsbury and Dakota Johnson | TMZ

They were spotted during an intimate dinner outing with friends recently, where their body language caught attention. The report claimed that the two appeared “very close” throughout the evening, with Dakota seen leaning into Role Model as they sat together by candlelight. At one point, she was spotted sipping from a martini glass as the two leaned toward each other.

Sources cited by the outlet further described the atmosphere as relaxed and affectionate, suggesting the duo was comfortable being openly tactile in the social setting. While neither Dakota nor Role Model has commented on the nature of their relationship, the photos have sparked speculation about a possible new romance.

In November 2025, reports claimed that Dakota is currently "in a great place," focusing on her work and personal growth. "She’s busy, fulfilled, and she’s moved on," an insider had informed an international news portal.

Chris and Dakota's relationship

They began dating in 2017 and made their first public appearance as a couple in 2018. In 2024, reports suggested they were engaged, though an insider had noted they were "in no rush to get married."

Earlier this year, Dakota accompanied Chris on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, attending three concerts.

Chris was previously married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple separated in 2016 but continue to co-parent their two children, daughter Apple and son Moses.