 Dakota Johnson Finds New Love 5 Months After Breakup With Coldplay's Chris Martin: Report
Dakota Johnson has been "slowly dating" again and she’s happy. Reportedly, her relationship with Chris Martin was "often hot and cold," and though she had hoped things would work out, she now seems "lighter and more at peace" since the breakup became final. Dakota, 36, and Chris, 48, ended their nearly eight-year relationship in June 2025

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Actress Dakota Johnson seems ready to move on after her breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin about five months ago. Dakota, 36, and Chris, 48, ended their nearly eight-year relationship in June 2025. The couple, who started dating in 2017, were last seen together publicly on May 16.

According to a report in PEOPLE, the actress has been "slowly dating" again and she’s happy. A source informed the news portal that her relationship with Chris was "often hot and cold," and though she had hoped things would work out, she now seems "lighter and more at peace" since the breakup became final.

article-image

The source added that Dakota is currently "in a great place," focusing on her work and personal growth. "She’s busy, fulfilled, and she’s moved on," the insider shared.

However, details about her boyfriend are not known yet.

Is Chris Martin dating Sophie Turner?

A few days back, it was reported that Coldplay's lead vocalist is dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

According to The Daily Mail, Chris and Sophie also went on a 'secret date.'

Chris and Dakota's relationship

They began dating in 2017 and made their first public appearance as a couple in 2018. In 2024, reports suggested they were engaged, though an insider had noted they were "in no rush to get married."

Earlier this year, Dakota accompanied Chris on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, attending three concerts: January 19 and 21 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and January 26 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, showing her support for the singer.

Chris was previously married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple separated in 2016 but continue to co-parent their two children, daughter Apple and son Moses.

