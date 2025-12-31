 'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother
Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. Mammootty, a close friend of the Drishyam actor, took to X on Wednesday to mourn the demise of Santhakumari.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother | X / Instagram

Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90. Many family and friends visited Mohanlal's house to pay their condolences, and one of them was Mammootty. The Bramayugam actor, a close friend of the Drishyam actor, took to X on Wednesday to mourn the demise of Santhakumari.

Mammootty tweeted a picture of Mohanlal with his mother and wrote, "My heart feels heavy as we mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to all of us. Stay strong, dear Lal (sic)."

article-image

Kamal Haasan & Other Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother's Death

Apart from Mammootty, many other Indian celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Mohanlal's mother.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan (sic)."

Chiranjeevi also tweeted, "My dear friend @Mohanlal , My heart goes out to you on the loss of your beloved Amma. A mother’s presence shapes us in ways words can never express, and her love stays with us forever as strength, comfort, and silent guidance. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May her soul rest in eternal peace (sic)."

Kannada veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar tweeted, "Very sorry for your loss @Mohanlal sir. Nothing I say will ever be able to soften the pain of losing a mother. I’m sure she had a blessed life and will continue being your guiding star from the world above. You and your family will always be in my prayers. Om Shanthi (sic)."

article-image

Mohanlal Mother Funeral

Mohanlal's mother took her last breath at her home in Kochi. Her funeral will take on Wednesday.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.

