Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Mohanlal With Mother Santhakumari |

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90. She took her last breath at her home Kochi. According to reports, she was battling prolonged illness and paralysis, and was receiving specialised care at her house.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Santhakumari. Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan (sic)."

Kamal Haasan — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 30, 2025

Mammootty At Mohanlal's House To Pay Condolences

Mohanlal and Mammootty are very close friends, and the latter quickly reached the former's house after hearing the sad news. Watch the video of Mammootty coming out of Mohanlal's house in Ernakulum below...

#WATCH | Ernakulum, Kerala | People gather outside actor Mohanlal's residence in Kochi after the demise of his mother Shantakumari Amma pic.twitter.com/MTh5wKArPq — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

Mohanlal On Going To Meet His Mother After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, this year, won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards, and after receiving the award, he first went to meet his mother. During a press conference, he had revealed, “I went to my mother first. Isn’t that how it should be? My mother had the fortune to see this achievement, and I was fortunate to share it with her."

While sharing the details about his mother's ill-health, the actor had said, "She is not well now, but she understands everything. She finds it a little difficult to speak, but I can understand her when she does. She blessed me, and that blessing is always with me.”

According to reports, the funeral of the actor's mother will take place on December 31, 2025. Many South Indian celebrities are expected to attend the last rites of Santhakumari.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.