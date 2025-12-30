 Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90. She took her last breath at her home Kochi.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Mohanlal With Mother Santhakumari |

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90. She took her last breath at her home Kochi. According to reports, she was battling prolonged illness and paralysis, and was receiving specialised care at her house.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Santhakumari. Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan (sic)."

Mammootty At Mohanlal's House To Pay Condolences

Mohanlal and Mammootty are very close friends, and the latter quickly reached the former's house after hearing the sad news. Watch the video of Mammootty coming out of Mohanlal's house in Ernakulum below...

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli To Play One More Match For Delhi Ahead Of IND Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli To Play One More Match For Delhi Ahead Of IND Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
Rajasthan Mandates Free Treatment For Acid Attack Victims In Private Hospitals
Rajasthan Mandates Free Treatment For Acid Attack Victims In Private Hospitals
Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90
Read Also
Bha Bha Ba X (Twitter) Review: Dileep's First Film After Being Acquitted In Assault Case Released;...
article-image

Mohanlal On Going To Meet His Mother After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, this year, won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards, and after receiving the award, he first went to meet his mother. During a press conference, he had revealed, “I went to my mother first. Isn’t that how it should be? My mother had the fortune to see this achievement, and I was fortunate to share it with her."

Read Also
Diés Iraé OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Film Online?
article-image

While sharing the details about his mother's ill-health, the actor had said, "She is not well now, but she understands everything. She finds it a little difficult to speak, but I can understand her when she does. She blessed me, and that blessing is always with me.”

According to reports, the funeral of the actor's mother will take place on December 31, 2025. Many South Indian celebrities are expected to attend the last rites of Santhakumari.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Year-Ender 2025: Zeenat Aman To Smriti Irani, Bollywood & TV Stars Who Made A Comeback

Year-Ender 2025: Zeenat Aman To Smriti Irani, Bollywood & TV Stars Who Made A Comeback

Year Ender 2025: From Anupamaa To TMKOC, Here's Top 5 Highest TRP TV Shows Of 2025

Year Ender 2025: From Anupamaa To TMKOC, Here's Top 5 Highest TRP TV Shows Of 2025

'Suryakumar Yadav Messaged Me A Lot But Now We..': Actress Khushi Mukherjee Makes SENSATIONAL Claims...

'Suryakumar Yadav Messaged Me A Lot But Now We..': Actress Khushi Mukherjee Makes SENSATIONAL Claims...

Top Hindi Web Series To Catch In 2025: Your Year-End Viewing Guide

Top Hindi Web Series To Catch In 2025: Your Year-End Viewing Guide