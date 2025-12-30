 Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences: 'Only You Can Console Yourself'
Malayalam actor Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90, in Elamakkara, Kochi. Mohanlal was at a shoot at the time. Hours later, actor Mammootty visited to offer condolences, while Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Friends will stand by you as always... we all love you." The funeral will be in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Malayalam actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90, at their residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. The actor was reportedly at a shoot at the time of her death. Reports state that she had been battling prolonged health issues and had been bedridden for some time.

Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Residence After His Mother's Death

Hours after the heartbreaking news, Mohanlal's close friend, actor Mammootty, was seen visiting his residence in Kochi to offer condolences to Mohanlal and his family. The two actors share a long-standing bond.

article-image

Kamal Haasan's Note For Mohanlal

Earlier today, Mohanlal's close friend, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences. He wrote, "Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan."

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari had celebrated her 90th birthday in Kochi on August 10. Her funeral will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December 31.

According to NDTV, Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, was originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta. She had moved to Thiruvananthapuram years ago following her husband, Viswanathan Nair's, professional career. Nair served as a law secretary for the Kerala government before his demise.

Mohanlal also had an elder brother, Pyarelal, who passed away in 2000 due to heart-related issues.

article-image

Santhakumari is survived by her son Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra (daughter of veteran producer K. Balaji), and their two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

Mohanlal had always credited his mother for his various achievements.

As of now, Mohanlal has not issued an official statement regarding his mother Santhakumari's passing.

