Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences: 'Only You Can Console Yourself'

Malayalam actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90, at their residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. The actor was reportedly at a shoot at the time of her death. Reports state that she had been battling prolonged health issues and had been bedridden for some time.

Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Residence After His Mother's Death

Hours after the heartbreaking news, Mohanlal's close friend, actor Mammootty, was seen visiting his residence in Kochi to offer condolences to Mohanlal and his family. The two actors share a long-standing bond.

VIDEO | Kochi: Malayalam actor Mammootty pays a condolence visit to actor Mohanlal’s house following the death of Mohanlal’s mother.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TIYY37LsRH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2025

Kamal Haasan's Note For Mohanlal

Earlier today, Mohanlal's close friend, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences. He wrote, "Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari had celebrated her 90th birthday in Kochi on August 10. Her funeral will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December 31.

According to NDTV, Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, was originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta. She had moved to Thiruvananthapuram years ago following her husband, Viswanathan Nair's, professional career. Nair served as a law secretary for the Kerala government before his demise.

Mohanlal also had an elder brother, Pyarelal, who passed away in 2000 due to heart-related issues.

Read Also Mohanlal Offers Prayers For Mammootty At Sabarimala Temple Amid Latter's Cancer Rumours

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Santhakumari is survived by her son Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra (daughter of veteran producer K. Balaji), and their two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

Mohanlal had always credited his mother for his various achievements.

As of now, Mohanlal has not issued an official statement regarding his mother Santhakumari's passing.