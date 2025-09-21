Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Malayalam Actor's Daughter Vismaya Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'We’re All Proud Of You'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023 in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. Following the announcement, Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, penned a heartfelt note congratulating her father.

Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Celebrates Father's Iconic Legacy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vismaya shared a collage of all the roles Mohanlal has played throughout his career. She wrote, "Congratulations Acha. We’re all so so proud of you, for the incredible artist you are and for the incredible human you are."

Check it out:

Mohanlal's Reaction To Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Reacting to the news, Mohanlal wrote on social media, "I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey."

Prime Minister Modi's Post For Mohanlal

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Mohanlal. Sharing a photo with the actor, he wrote, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come."

Mohanlal Work Front

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Vrusshabha, starring Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, and Neha Saxena.

The film is slated to release on October 16, 2025