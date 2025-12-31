'That Would Be Idiotic': R Madhavan, Aamir Khan React To Reports Of 3 Idiots' Sequel

Speculation around a possible sequel to 3 Idiots has been doing the rounds for months, but actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan have now stepped in to clarify the rumours. The 2009 Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, continues to enjoy cult status.

Several recent reports suggested that Hirani was exploring the idea of a sequel and that the original trio - Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi - were keen to reprise their roles. However, two of the three actors have now offered a more grounded take on the possibility.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan expressed scepticism about revisiting it. “A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched,” the actor said.

He pointed out the obvious challenge of time and noted that all three actors are much older now, questioning how their characters’ journeys could realistically be extended. “All three of us Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and I are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel,” Madhavan explained.

While he made it clear that he would love to collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani again, he added with humour, “But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic.”

Aamir, on the other hand, shared a more open yet cautious stance. Speaking about the film, he admitted that 3 Idiots remains one of the most enjoyable projects of his career. “We had so much fun making that film! My character Rancho is the most popular character I’ve played. People still talk about Rancho,” he said. Aamir added that while he would be interested in doing a sequel, there has been no concrete development so far. “So yeah, I’d love to do a sequel. But no one has approached me,” he clarified.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal and Boman Irani. It went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the time. Beyond its box-office success, the film left a lasting cultural impact with its take on education, friendship and societal pressure - making it one of Bollywood’s most beloved films.