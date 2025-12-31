Why Sadia Khateeb Has No Crazy New Year Party Memories

Sadia Khateeb |

Sadia Khateeb made her debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara (2020), and followed it up with Raksha Bandhan (2022). 2025 saw her give a standout performance in John Abraham’s The Diplomat. One of her upcoming films is Silaa, where she shall be seen an action avatar. But before all of that happens, we wanted to know from Sadia about her New Year plans and childhood memories- and she was as forthcoming as ever.

Q. Your craziest New Year party memory.

A. My craziest New Year party memory was not crazy, but it is a very vivid memory. It goes back to when I was in the 9th standard, when my family and I had gone to Jalandhar and attended my very first concert, by Diljit Dosanjh. At that time, he was still on his journey and had not yet reached the level of stardom he enjoys today, but his talent was evident even then. Proper Patola had already come out, and he performed at a really nice venue on a great stage. I remember seeing him sing live for the first time, which also happened to be the first time I had seen anyone perform live.Apart from that, I have never really been someone who gets very excited about New Years and special occasions because it makes me really hyper. I feel like I have to do something, and eventually I end up not matching up to that level. That is why I do not really plan events.

Q. What plans for New Year's this year?

A. This year, my New Year plan isn’t much. I’ll be spending New Year’s night with my family who have come over from Kashmir, and my parents and siblings are here. So it’s just going to be a simple dinner and a good time with them, along with my pets. The other day, though, I’m leaving for my shoot, which is very exciting because I’ll be starting my day, hopefully the first day, on a flight for my shoot. I may be finishing Silaa, which is something I’m really excited about.

Q. And your New Year resolution is?

A. My New Year's resolution this time, like every year, is simple. I think I have only one plan: to be as present as possible in whatever I’m doing, in every moment. I have just one resolution to be more grateful, calmer, and to live my best life. Another resolution is to travel as much as possible, more than I have in previous years.

Q. What can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

A. As for my upcoming projects, this coming year there are two releases, and I’m really excited about them. I’m also hoping to sign some really cool projects. I’m genuinely hoping, praying, and manifesting that I’ll crack some really nice ones.