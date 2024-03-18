 DJ David Guetta Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Jessica Ledon, Shares FIRST Family Photo
The couple announced the pregnancy at the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, in November 2023.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
French-born celebrity DJ David Guetta, who has performed to full houses in India, has revealed that he and his girlfriend, the Cuban-born actress Jessica Ledon, 32, have welcomed their first child together -- a son, reports 'Daily Mail'.

The jet-setting DJ, who's 56, shared a joint Instagram post with the actress, announcing the news along with a heartwarming family photo. The post reads: "Love is in the air. Welcome Cyan." The unusual name, which is familiar to anyone who has been exposed to graphic designing, means 'light blue-green'.

The couple, who had begun dating in 2015, announced the pregnancy at the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, in November, as David lovingly placed his hand on Jessica's baby bump, 'Daily Mail' adds. Jessica showed off her blossoming baby bump in a sheer green dress with a halter neckline and a hood. David looked delighted as he cosied up to his girlfriend.

Guetta, according to 'Daily Mail', also shares two children with his ex-wife Cathy Lobe, 56. They have a daughter, Angie, 16, and a son, Tim Elvis, 19.

Family, friends and followers quickly took to the comments to congratulate the couple, with David's son confirming the gender of the baby by writing, "Little brother gonna be strong!" along with a red heart emoji.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka commented, "So beautiful! I am so happy for you both." Dutch celebrity DJ Tiësto added, "I am so happy for you two!! Congrats brother!"

