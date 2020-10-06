Popular French DJ David Guetta opens up about his new single with Sia

Tell us about your new single. What inspired the song?

During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy. Let’s Love' is a message of love, hope and bringing people together once again. I love producing club tracks, but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music.

What was the experience like, working on the song during isolation?

I'm in my own little bubble right now. I'm working a lot on production. Usually I'm always travelling, so it's always complicated. I haven't been able to work every single day on music like this for a while. I'm also trying to use this time to learn things; I'm studying stuff online, which I haven't done for a long time. And I'm doing a little bit of gym, like push-ups and abs, trying to keep in shape. Honestly, I'm not bored at all! I keep myself busy.

You and Sia have delivered some of the biggest hits. What's working with her like?

I love working with Sia. She is crazy talented, not only is her voice absolutely incredible, she is also a really talented songwriter. I asked her if she wanted to create another song with me, because I felt like the world needed more feel-good music. Sia actually wrote ‘Let’s Love’ in less than 24 hours! ‘Titanium’ changed both of our lives, Sia became even more successful but she always stayed very loyal to me and I appreciate that a lot.

United At Home charity too received tremendous response. Please tell us what all went into the planning of the charity.

While everyone was creating songs from home and conducting LIVEs on social media, the idea somehow didn’t appeal to me as much. I still yearned for the live audience, so what I did was picked a space in Miami, in a residential area, and performed for 90 minutes while people danced from their balconies. I did a similar one in NYC a little later. It was a very unique experience where I was distanced from the audience, yet with them the entire time. That’s something I’d love to do again!

What next after this?

During lockdown I’ve been working on a lot of new tracks! And I’m still creating new things so you can expect a lot of new music coming soon!

Do you follow Indian music? If yes, who if your favourite Indian musician?

No specific favourite Indian artistes, but I do love my Indian fans. I want to thank all my Indian fans for the support. I really hope I can come back to your beautiful country soon. Love you guys!