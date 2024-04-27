TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh's Blood Pressure Was High Before He Went Missing, Wasn't Eating Much, Informs Friend

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who is best known for his role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for four days. The actor's father has reportedly filed a complaint with the Delhi police.

The 50-year-old actor was last seen at Delhi airport. After celebrating his father's birthday on April 22, he left home to return to Mumbai. However, reports state that he did not come back. His mobile phone is unreachable, the actor's father mentioned in his complaint to the police.

Reportedly, Gurucharan's friend Ms Soni is in constant touch with his family. He said he tried to file a missing report in Mumbai, however, he couldn't as the actor hasn't returned from Delhi.

His friend also informed that Gurucharan was unwell and he wasn't eating well since the last few days.

He told Pinkvilla, "Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi."

Gurucharan shared a post on Instagram on April 22. He posted a picture with his father to wish him on his birthday. Take a look:

Meanwhile, in his complaint, Gurucharan's father also added that he is mentally stable. Based on the complaint, Delhi Police have started investigating the disappearance of the actor.

Gurucharan became a household name after essaying the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, he quit the show a few years ago.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for over a decade. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society in Goregaon, Mumbai, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.