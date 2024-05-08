 (Exclusive) Fahmaan Khan Reveals Which Of His Charcters Is His Favourite & No, It Is Not Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore
In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Fahmaan Khan, who is currently seen in Colors TV's show 'Krishna Mohini,' speaks about which one of the characters he has played as of now is the closest to him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Fahmaan Khan has made a grand comeback with Colors TV's show Krishna Mohini which speaks of the societal norms surrounding transgenders. The actor, who is essaying the character of Aryaman in the show, got in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal some time back, and revealed which of his characters is his absolute favourite.

Talking of the same, the Krishna Mohini actor says, 'It is Randeep Mehndidutta from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. It is my favourite character because it was a very short lived one.''

Further, the actor also spoke about a pre shoot ritual that he follows and reveals that he has black coffee before he starts shooting. The actor says, ''Whatever time of the day I reach on sets, I need to have a black coffee. It is just something I do. I need it while I am doing my makeup and reading my script for the day. If I do not have it, I am unable to get my makeup done or read my scripts too.''

Fahmaan's last show Dharampatnii on Colors TV did not perform that well in terms of the TRPs, as a result of which, the show was axed after a while.

Earlier, speaking of the same to us exclusively, the actor had stated that he does not regret taking up the show at all. Fahmaan said, ''Hell no, not at all, never. That show gave me a different insight of the character I played. For the first time I played a character who was funny, who was enthusiastic, who was wearing his heart on his sleeves, who did not stop himself from feeling any emotions. He cried like a baby, laughed like an old man, did not worry about anything in this world and have everything out and out right there. I got to do so many things with that character, I think I will not be able to do so many characters jitne maine Ravi mein shades dhund liye thhe. So, no regrets.''

Fahmaan Khan, who has been a part of various popular projects, rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' show Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

