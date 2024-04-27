Does Fahmaan Khan Regret Taking Up Dharampatnii At Peak Of His Career After Imlie? Actor Reveals

Fahmaan Khan, who is all set to make a comeback with Colors TV's upcoming show 'Krishna Mohini' got in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal and spoke about his journey from Aryaan in Imlie to Aryamaan in Krishna Mohini. The actor, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Dharampatnii,' spoke about the show tanking at the peak of his career and reveals if he regrets doing the same.

Talking about his journey from Aryaan in Imlie to now Aryamaan in Krishna Mohini, the actor says, ''It has been one hell of a ride all throughout. h I have had my set of ups and downs, goods and bads. There is nothing I look back at and regret anything I have done. Even before that, everything I have ever done has made me end up where I am today. So, it has been a long journey and a lovely journey too. Aryaan se Aryamaan tak bahut choti se time ki kahani hai par bahut lambi kahani hai. These characters have been poles apart from each other and the character that I played in between these two characters, wo exactly beech mein hi that.(chuckles) So it was all good.''

Fahmaan's fame grew leaps and bounds after his stint in Star Plus' show Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. However, after this show, the actor went ahead to be a part of Colors TV's show Dharampatnii, which did not perform that well on the TRP charts.

When we asked the actor if he regrets taking up a show like Dharampatnii at the peak of his career, the actor says, ''Hell no, not at all, never. That show gave me a different insight of the character I played. For the first time I played a character who was funny, who was enthusiastic, who was wearing his heart on his sleeves, who did not stop himself from feeling any emotions. He cried like a baby, laughed like an old man, did not worry about anything in this world and have everything out and out right there. I got to do so many things with that character, I think I will not be able to do so many characters jitne maine Ravi mein shades dhund liye thhe. So, no regrets. And let me tell you, you know the concept of box office hits and films that are critically acclaimed? So Dharampatnii had a story which was hit amongst the people who watched it and when that happens, when you are able to make space in the hearts of even 100 people, I think that is enough for me and I think Dharampatnii was able to do that and I was able to do that.''

Fahmaan will star alongside Debattama Saha in his upcoming show Krishna Mohini. The show tells the heartwarming story of a sister's unconditional love and selflessness towards her sibling. While the promos have piqued viewers' interest with hints of a thought-provoking twist, the makers and the channel have successfully kept the main plot under wraps, maintaining an air of mystery around it. The story promises to tackle a prevalent yet sensitive topic, making it a compelling watch.