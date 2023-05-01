Sumbul Touqeer Khan debunks rumours of fallout with Fahmaan Khan, addresses war between their fans: 'I don't understand why...'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, known for her role in Imlie, has recently spoken out about the ongoing feud between fans of her and Fahmaan Khan.

Despite the two being besties, fans have been fighting over a recent music video for which the two were supposed to collaborate but couldn’t, causing tension between the fandoms.

Sumbul expressed her confusion about the situation to ETimes and stated, "I don't understand why fans are fighting when all is well between me and Fahmaan."

She added that both she and Fahmaan are currently focused on good projects individually, and fans should be happy if they come across any good work from either of them.

Sumbul clarifies they are still good friends

Sumbul also opened up about her bond with Fahmaan, explaining that they are still good friends but are simply occupied with their individual projects.

Due to their busy schedules, they barely get to stay in touch as much as before, but Sumbul shared that they did catch up recently while shooting for Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

It's normal to lose touch, says the actress

The actress went on to say that it's normal for people to lose touch when they don't meet up as frequently as they did when working on a show together.

She also revealed that she's out of touch with her co-stars from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, another show she starred in.

Despite the fandom drama, Sumbul's message to fans is to stop fighting and have fun in life.

With both her and Fahmaan working on exciting projects, there's no need for the fandoms to battle it out. Let's hope the fans take Sumbul's words to heart and move on from the drama.