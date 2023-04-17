 Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Nikki Tamboli’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moments; check out
Fahmaan and Nikki can be seen role-playing Rahul and Tina, while Sumbul poses as Anjali with a kicking gesture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toiuqeer's fans get a huge treat from the duo as something special arrived. But what it is? The popular game show, Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, is in full swing with several celebrities shooting for the episodes. 

Recently, a few stars including Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli, and Shiv Thakare shot for an episode, recreating an iconic scene from the blockbuster movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Fahman, Sumbul and Nikki’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In the picture shared on social media, Fahmaan and Nikki can be seen role-playing Rahul and Tina, while Sumbul poses as Anjali with a kicking gesture. The chemistry between Fahmaan and Sumbul is apparent and has left fans excited. 

Find the glimpse of their act in the photo attached below:

Niki Tamboli also shared the sequence on her Instagram stories later.

Hosted by dancer and choreographer Punit J Pathak alongside Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the game show promises to be a fun-filled ride for all age groups with hidden camera pranks on celebrities and entertaining conversations with guests.

Sumbul Touqeer injured 

Unfortunately, the shoot didn't go as planned as Sumbul suffered minor injuries while filming for one of the games in the show. Nevertheless, the actress continued to shoot despite the injury. The show premiered on April 15, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes.

Fahmaan and Sumbul previously worked together in the popular television show, Imlie, and their bond has grown stronger with time. Their onscreen chemistry was appreciated by the audience, and they share a great camaraderie offscreen as well.

Earlier, rumours had surfaced that the two actors had a rift, but Sumbul cleared the air and said that everything is fine between them.

The Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull game show has already garnered a lot of attention and with exciting celebrity appearances and fun-filled games, it is sure to keep the viewers entertained.

