Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer rejected the role of Imile initially; know why

Sumbul Touqeer, aka TV’s OG Imlie, got huge love and immense popularity after appearing in this Star Plus show. She got a lot of support from her in Bigg Boss 16 after this show. However, the actress recently disclosed that she had turned down the role that had brought her so much fame in showbiz.

Yes! The 19-year-old star confessed about the same in her recent interaction with the media. She admitted to initially rejecting the offer because she was overconfident due to people calling him 'kaali' and not 'heroine material'.

Well, Sumbul’s real-life story is no different than her fictional one. Though the plot differs, the actress rose from ‘rags to riches’ just like her character ‘Imlie', who started her journey as a servant-villager and went on to become a powerful woman.

Her inspiring story

The actress reveals that when her show ‘Imlie’ grossed low TRPs in its initial run, she used to cry her heart out after being trolled for her dark skin and producers getting questioned for casting her.

She revealed that people used to say, "Kaisi kaali ladki ko cast kar lia."

"I was very depressed that day and cried uncontrollably. However, everything started changing after the telecast as our TRP rating, which was 2.2, kept increasing and never went down till I was a part of the show. People probably forgot my appearance and looked at my efforts. One who used to despise me also began appreciating me," she said.

She further added, "So now things have changed, and I have proved that nothing can stop you from rising if you are determined."

One of the most desired TV actresses right now

Currently, she is among the most popular actresses on television, and her bond with co-star Fahmaan Khan is adored by all their fans.

We all know that their magical chemistry always helped boost the TRP of the show when they were associated with it.