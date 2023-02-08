'Imlie' actor Hetal Yadav: 'I am waiting for a big break'

In a career spanning over two decades, Hetal Yadav has starred in over 30 shows. She is currently seen as Shivani Rana in the popular Star Plus show Imlie.

The choreographer-turned-actor while talking about her journey shares, “My journey in showbiz is still on. I have completed my first innings and my second innings has just begun because when I started I was very young, naïve, and new not only in showbiz but to the world. I did not know how the world goes on. I started earning at a young age and it has been a roller-coaster ride till now. Now when I look back, I feel good about the things that have happened so far. I have cried, been broke and had to beg for work but I am happy I struggled to reach here… I have learned a lot from it. The journey has been very great but there is a long way to go.”

Many actresses lose a lot in the formative years while juggling duties of being a mother, homemaker and an actor. Sharing her take on the same, Hetal says, “Not only as an actor but a working woman in any profession tends to lose out on a lot of things and projects just because she have to choose family and children. But now that he’s a grown up gentleman, I feel it was worth it and now is my time to shine in my field.”

While talking about not getting her due as an actor, she adds, “I am waiting for a big break. I have not reached where I want to. This is my second innings and I am hoping that I will achieve things that I have always wanted to.”

The television industry has faced criticism over lack of creativity. Actor and Hetal’s co-star from Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi also commented on the same. Explaining her viewpoint, Hetal opines, “I saw that interview and she got trolled also for her statement. She is a sweetheart but her comment is a fact. For me she has done only one show but in 25 years I’ve done films for 10 years and television for 15 years, so I’ve observed both the sides. What she is doing is commendable but when she started her career as a television actor she had no knowledge or experience about TV and that’s why she said that. On TV, even if you receive the script late, you still need to perform well. This is challenging. There I want to correct her.”

Over the years, reality shows have gained quite a huge fan base. So, will she ever consider participating in a reality show? “I like all reality shows but Bigg Boss tops the chart for me. I have co-stars who have participated in the show and I have been friends with a lot of ex-contestants. I would love to be a part of the show. I would want to test my patience by being in Bigg Boss and it is a dream for me to be there,” she signs off.

