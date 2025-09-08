'They've Accused Me': Salman Khan Says He Has Neither Ruined Anyone's Career Nor Made One - Watch Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently said during Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 that he never controlled anyone's career. This came after actress Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the show as a special guest and requested host Salman to give some work to her brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Ahead of Shehbaz's entry on the show as a wildcard contestant, Shehnaaz came to support him and the latest episode showed her interacting with Salman on stage.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame said, "Sir, give him some work. It's been his dream to be in the show since seven years." Shehnaaz also told Salman that he is known for making people's careers.

However, Salman refused to believe. Reacting to Shehnaaz's statement, he said that he is not responsible for making or breaking anyone's career.

"Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal yeh sab chalta hai na ki 'Career khaa jaayega'. Kaunsa career khaya maine? Par agar khana ho toh main apna khud ka career kha jaunga. Kyunki main kabhi kabhi complacent ho jaata hoon (They've accused me of suppressing so many people. Especially the ones who got suppressed... that was never in my hands. But nowadays, people say things like, 'He'll finish someone's career.' Which career have I finished? And if I ever had to, I’d rather finish my own career. Because sometimes, I become complacent)," the actor stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy with the shoot of the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 19.

According to media reports, he is also shooting for Battle of Galwan, a film based on the clash of Indian and Chinese troops near the Galwan valley. The film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Salman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. In the film, the actor is reportedly set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.