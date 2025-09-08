 Malayalam Actress Navya Nair ₹1.14 Lakh At Melbourne Airport For Carrying Gajra In Handbag
Navya Nair travelled to Australia to take part in Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria when she was stopped by airport officials. Recalling the incident during an event, she explained that her father had bought gajra for her before the journey. He divided them into two parts - one to wear during the Kochi-Singapore leg of her trip and the other to keep in her handbag

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Malayalam actress Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) at Melbourne International Airport for carrying a 15 cm jasmine gajra in her handbag, in violation of Australia's strict biosecurity laws.

Navya had travelled to Australia to take part in Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria when she was stopped by airport officials. Recalling the incident during a public event, she explained that her father had bought gajra for her before the journey. He had divided them into two parts - one to wear during the Kochi-Singapore leg of her trip and the other to keep in her handbag for later.

"What I did was against the law. It was a mistake I made unknowingly. However, ignorance is no excuse. For carrying a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of AUD 1,980 within 28 days. A mistake is a mistake, though it was not intentional," Navya reportedly said.

Australia enforces some of the world's toughest biosecurity regulations to prevent pests and diseases from entering the country, and undeclared plant material is strictly prohibited.

Navya, however, took the incident in good spirits. On Instagram, she shared a video collage of herself dressed for the Onam event with the gajra, playfully captioned, "A show-off right before paying the fine."

Sharing more photos from her flight, she wrote, "First-ever Thiruvonam in the skies! Though I miss being in naadu, carrying the spirit of Onam with me is a joy of its own. Work calls — and that too is another happiness. 💛Onboard Singapore Airlines… Melbourne, here I come."

Who is Navya Nair?

Navya is a celebrated Malayalam actress who made her debut with Ishtam (2001) and quickly rose to fame with films like Mazhathullikkilukkam and Kunjikkoonan. Known for her expressive performances and natural screen presence, she won critical acclaim with Nandanam (2002), which earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress.

Over the years, she balanced commercial success with powerful roles in films such as Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu and Saira. She later ventured into Tamil and Kannada cinema. After a brief break post-marriage, Navya made a strong comeback.

