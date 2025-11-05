Hardik Pandya Kisses Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma As They Wash Car Together, Romantic Video Goes Viral

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, actress-model Mahieka Sharma, are setting the internet abuzz with their latest romantic moment. The couple was recently seen washing Hardik's car together and their playful chemistry caught fans' attention in no time.

In the now-viral video shared by Hardik on Instagram, the all-rounder is seen cleaning his car with a cloth while Mahieka teases him and blows a kiss. The moment between the two instantly went viral and fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments.

Adding to the buzz, Hardik also shared a loved-up picture with Mahieka, where the duo can be seen close to each other in the ocean. The couple seem to be making their relationship more public with each passing day.

Hardik and Mahieka are clearly not shying away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka official on his birthday this year by sharing photos with her on Instagram. It may be mentioned that the duo had jetted off for a beach vacation to celebrate the special day.

On October 10, Hardik and Mahieka were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance as a couple. The duo twinned in black outfits, turning heads with their look and chemistry.

Hardik was earlier married to actress Natasha Stankovic in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they confirmed their split in July 2024. Post his divorce, Hardik dated actress and singer Jasmin Walia.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka is a model and actress who also creates fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram handle. She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and later took on several short roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019) alongside Vivek Oberoi.

The 24-year-old has also featured in advertisements. In her modeling career, Mahieka has collaborated with leading Indian designers including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor.