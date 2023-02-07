'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Ektaa Kapoor's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2': 'It would be wrong on my part to make any comments'

Pic: Instagram/Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who made her acting debut with Choti Sarrdaarni, made headlines with her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss season 16. She was evicted in the semi-final week. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Nimrit talks about her highs and lows inside the house and more. Excerpts:

How was the Bigg Boss experience? Any regrets?

I am alive (laughs). I was terribly scared, nervous, and also excited because it was all new for me. Trust me, I was petrified. I have zero regrets. It takes a lot of courage to be in this reality show. I don’t think it would make me regret it at any point in time even thinking that ‘I shouldn’t have done it’. Whenever I made mistakes, I apologised. It was a beautiful journey. My parents always say: ‘Naam kamana asaan hai magar izzat kamana mushkil hai.’ I did justice to myself and my parents.

Tell us about the highs and lows you faced in the house.

One of the highs was when Ektaa (Kapoor) ma’am visited. I the dress I was wearing that night, I will treasure and preserve it. The lowest I would was when I had a candid conversation with Bigg Boss when I was feeling low. I requested him to not show but that was also my candid and real side and I didn’t want to camouflage my emotions.

Ektaa Kapoor offered you Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2…

I am in seventh heaven and I also am speechless. It’s unbelievable and too good to be true. I am grateful to Ektaa ma’am and also to Bigg Boss. Had it not been for this platform she would have never seen me. And who knows, this would have not happened. I don’t know if she even knew me. I feel the entire universe conspired and made this dream come true. I have just come out and have not had any conversation over it nor have I read the script. Hence, it would be wrong on my part to make any comments. Whenever I have the details and clarity, we shall carry this conversation forward.

How do you plan to handle the fame?

I am grounded in that sense. I am not a person who flies too high. I keep myself in check. I do believe when you fly too high you fall... I will never let that happen. I just want to carry that humility and gratitude that I have. I am too excited as I want to do all kind of work. I am looking forward to being an actor. And since I am getting that opportunity, I will make the most of it.

What is the best compliment you have received from the host, Salman Khan?

I think the best part was when I answered the queries he asked me. He always appreciated and acknowledged them. I feel through his vibes or the way he interacted that he is a man of few words. But one could make a lot from the way he interacts. Every Weekend ka War I would keep my fingers crossed hoping that nothing wrong happened. Whenever he explains, he is kind, which was a relief for me.

What about sharing the space with ‘close friend’ Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

I love the sarcasm... When I look at my journey, I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s a place where you can easily be swept by temptations to be relevant and that can play with your mind. I have seen people who would be their usual selves. I feel happy that nothing in the core changed. When it comes to Priyanka, it’s been a spicy journey.

What about Shiv Thakare? Do you think he will be the winner?

Shiv is a very close pal of mine. I don’t know who the winner will be. But, I hope Stan and Shiv are the winners.

Will you agree to participate in a reality show?

If I get a chance to participate in any reality show in the future, for me it’s — “Never say never.”

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, any plans?

There is nothing for Valentine’s Day. I am still discovering love. I have not had so many happy relationships. So still figuring it out. It’s too soon to know what true love is?