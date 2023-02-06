Director's Cut: 'I am a new filmmaker and I didn’t have any idea about the CBFC procedure,' says Hitesh Khristy on 'Sector Balakot: A War Economy'

Director Hitesh Khristy is all set to release his new film, Sector Balakot: A War Economy, under his banner on February 17 in theatres. The film stars Ashmit Patel as the lead along with Vipul Gupta, Jinal Pandya, and Puneet Isaar in pivotal roles.

The movie is inspired by the Balakot attack and highlights issues surrounding war, which also includes economic expenditure involved during war-like situations.

His follow-ups with the Central Board of Films Certification (CBFC) have borne fruits as earlier the CBFC was not responding to his pleas for a screening.

Talking about screening the movie for the members of the CBFC, Hitesh says, “Our film, Sector Balakot: A War Economy, will probably be seen by the CBFC members on February 7. The film is set to release on February 17.”

The director had to engage in rigorous follow-ups to get the screening date. Sharing his experience he says, “Being a new filmmaker, I was anxious to get the screening date a little early to be prepared; if at all we get any cuts. However, all that ends well is indeed a good sign for any filmmaker.”

Ask Hitesh why the screening date was delayed and he adds, “I am a new filmmaker and I didn’t have any idea about the CBFC procedure. Also, I feel they were not comfortable with the title. Maybe they will ask me to remove the second part of the title — A War Economy. I have explained that this is a patriotic film and shows Bharat sarkar in high regard. It is a positive film and violence free without cuss words.”

Reacting to the hurdles small filmmakers have to face with the CBFC, he says, “They are less cooperative with new filmmakers. However, I have no grievances as they have extended their cooperation and the CBFC screening date for February 7 has been given to us.”

Giving a sneak peek into his debut film, Hitesh elaborates, “I wanted to make a film on patriotism and that’s how the idea came to my mind. I am glad that Ashmit Patel is playing the lead. The film revolves around a Pakistani terrorist and we are showing the economics around terrorism and the business of war. The viewers will get to know how the roots of terrorism originated.”

